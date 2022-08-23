Lympsham & Belvedere pull away from relegation in bottom of table clash with Uphill Castle

David Luff scored 109 runs for Lympsham & Belvedere, an innings that included 14 fours and one six, against Uphill Castle. - Credit: Archant

Lympsham & Belvedere pulled away from the Somerset League Premier drop zone with a 90-run victory in their basement battle with Uphill Castle.

Having lost the toss L&B were asked to bat first and George Nuttycombe (2) was caught well by Jermaine Jones at mid-wicket off Luke Bliss.

Neil Chadwick and Dave Luff looked to rebuild the innings against accurate bowling, upping the scoring rate as the partnership grew.

Luff was first to reach his half-century followed soon after by Chadwick as they put on an excellent 179 to take the score to 186.

Chadwick (79) was caught at long-on off Jones, having hit fours and two sixes, and Jack Luff took on the role of aggressor to hit some nice boundaries early on.

Jack Luff (40) was caught at long-off off the returning Bliss as Dave Luff batted brilliantly to reach his 100, with 14 fours and a six, as he hit the ball to all areas.

Dave Luff (109) was finally caught on the long-on boundary but a hard-hitting unbeaten 32 off 14 balls from Sam McCrea, with four fours and two sixes, saw L&B finish on 290-4 from 45 overs.

In reply Uphill started steadily before Andy Taylor (1-27) got the breakthrough when Ben Castle (18) was caught in the slips by Chadwick.

Uphill continued to build their innings and looked to be aggressive but Tom Elstone (26) was next to go as he was bowled by Chadwick (2-50), who also trapped Mark Biggs (28) lbw.

Tom Gooding had Jones (24) well caught at mid-off by McCrea before Bliss (23) hit to deep cover where Nuttycombe took an excellent catch on the run.

Gooding (3-30) removed Craig Grabham after his attempted lob fell to Jack Luff at extra cover and Kev Crockett had an immediate impact as Andy Llewellyn hit a low full toss to Jack Luff at extra cover.

Jack Neville (0-18) bowled a tight spell to restrict scoring opportunities, with Paddy Holyday (22) was next to go as he was bowled by Crockett.

Crockett struck again as he had Tyler Frost (10) well caught at long-on by Gooding and finished with 4-10 as Charlie Huke (2) was caught by Gooding at mid-on as Uphill closed on 200 in the 40th over with Imran Oriykhail unbeaten on five.

Lymphsam & Belvedere return to action this Saturday against Long Sutton while Uphill host Winscombe. Both games begin at 12.30pm.