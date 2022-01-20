James Mackay helps Weston RFC pick up bonus point win over Okehampton on 200th appearance

Record points scorer James Mackay celebrated his 200th game for Weston RFC with a try and five conversions in what was in the end a comprehensive 40-13 victory over Okehampton last Saturday.

In a slow start it took the hosts 20 minutes to open the scoring when Dylan Power went over for his first ever try.

Mackay converted and repeated the exercise when after a long catch and drive the ball was spun wide to the left with full-back Jack Curtis doing well to take one pass before offloading to centre Cameron Maslen who gave left wing Huw Morgan the simplest of scores.

In the 35th minute lock Callum Kingscott crossed after another catch and drive with Mackay once again adding the extras as Weston went into half-time 21-0 up.

The second-half began with the visitors kicking a penalty and soon after Weston lost Curtis to a serious looking ankle injury, who was replaced by Dan Lomax, this resulted in a complete re jig of the back line.

Okehampton took advantage of this upheaval with a quick tap and go from a penalty which cut the arrears to 13.

Weston hit back with a pushover try by number eight Ben Tothill which Mackay converted but Okes hit back with superb try which went unconverted.

The hosts then stepped up a gear with Josh Mynett crossing following yet another catch and drive which Mackay unluckily lost his perfect kicking record by hitting the post from wide out.

But the record points scorer then made amends by following up Lomax's deft chip to cross for a popular score which he again added the extras.

This put an end to the scoring but when captain Tom Sugg was replaced in the seventy 79th minute it was left to replacement captain and lock Ashley Russell to see the team home for another bonus point victory.

For Weston, Mackay was once again in tremendous form and with the pack in fine fettle with flankers Jacob Cox and Jack Woodland along with Mynett having excellent afternoons Weston are looking a very good side at the moment.

Weston RFC host Camborne on Saturday [January 22], kick-off 2.30pm, with the visitors three places off the foot of the Tribute South West Premier table with four wins from their 15 outings.