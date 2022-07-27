Macnab crowned Worlebury''s Battle of Britain Cup champion

Ross Macnab being presented with the Battle of Britain Cup from Worlebury Golf Club Captain Barry Saunders. - Credit: Worlebury GC

There were some outstanding scores In this year’s Battle of Britain Cup, for players with a handicap of 18 and below, and the Salver for players with handicap of 19 and above at Worlebury.

All of the top 20 players had below par 70 scores, with cup winner Ross Macnab carding a nett 63 and the salver winner Toby Robinson a nett 65.

Nine-handicapper Macnab carded a gross 36 on the front nine to be nett four-under-par and had another gross 36 on the back nine to finish nett seven-under-par.

Just losing out on countback in the runners-up spot was Kevin Holbrook (12) with an equally exceptional score of nett 63, having been four-under-par of the front nine and three-under par on the back nine.

In third place was John Shaw (nett 65), with Sean Richardson in fourth place and in fifth place last year’s winner Dave Collard with a nett 66.

Toby Robinson being presented with the Battle of Britain Salver from Worlebury Golf Club Captain Barry Saunders. - Credit: Worlebury GC

In Division Two for the salver it was Worlebury junior Robinson who took the win by three shots from senior golfer Dan O’Conner with a nett 65.

Robinson didn’t start well, carding an eight on the first hole, but he rallied well to fire a birdie and six pars during the rest of his round for a gross 85, nett 65.

Runner-up O'Connor was two-under-par at the turn but could not improve upon that on the back nine and carded a level-par nett 35 for his 68, just pipping John Flannigan on countback.

The senior section held their annual Open 4BBB which was well subscribed by players from clubs in the area and Worlebury members.

The winners on countback with 46 points were Paul Coumis and Paul Hines, both from Worlebury, and the runners-up were Tony Williams (Mendip) and Roger Gilchrist (Henbury).

In third place were Worlebury's Allen Ellis and Mike Bennett, who also scored 46 points, while nearest the pin on the 16th hole was won by Roger Stone (Farrington Park).