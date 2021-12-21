Marshall and Griffiths win Worlebury GC's Christmas Punch Day Greensomes

Graham Hewlett, Club Captain is pictured presenting the trophy to the winners James Marshall and Graham Griffiths. - Credit: Worlebury GC

James Marshall and Graham Griffiths picked up the traditional Christmas Punch Day Greensomes at Worlebury GC on a foggy, yet cold day recently

However, the weather didn’t dampen the Christmas cheer with many players looking splendid in their festive jumpers.

Marshall and Griffiths secured the win with 44 points, and it was a real case of Deja vu as they won with the same score as the winners of last years competition.

For Marshall it was the second time he had won the illustrious trophy after victory in 2015 with Ben Main.

The runners-up, on count back, were Barry Lee and Keith Mann and in third place with 42 points were new members Roy Beer and Kevin Nicholls.

Worlebury Club Captain Graham Hewlett with Steve Corcoran, Graham Horroll and Mike Toman. - Credit: Worlebury GC

On a cold very windy Worlebury Golf Course three players put in incredible performances to finish under par in the December Stableford.

With most players struggled the to get close to par, the winner of Division One was Ross Macnab with the best score of day, 40 points with a round of three-under-par 67 that included three birdies and nine pars.

Runner-up to Macnab was Alan Hartree with 37 points carding two birdies and eight pars during his round.

In third place was Martin Green with 33 points.

Division Two was won by Graham Horroll with an equally impressive under par score of 39 points, Horroll’s scorecard was very impressive from the 18 handicapper and included two birdies and five pars.

Runner-up was Dan Winter with 37 points and in third place was Dan O’Connor with 36 points.

Steve Corcoran won Division Three with another impressive under par score of 39 points that included a brace of birdies.

Runner-up was Mark Lyons with 36 points and in third place was Jon Dyer with 36 points and Division Four winner, was Mike Toman with 33 points.