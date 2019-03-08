Weston men hit magnificent seven to seal back-to-back home wins in Central Two

Weston 1XI Hockey squad against Mendip Archant

Weston recorded back-to-back home wins after they hit Swindon for seven at the Priory School.

The start of the game was delayed due to the pitch holding surface water which meant the ball didn't move as quickly as normal, but the hosts quickly adapted.

The front two of Sam Neate and Curt Watkins caused problems for the visiting defence as well as the quintet of Chris Etchells, Jack Pitt, Connor Mobsby, George Davies and Rodney Phillips, who dominated the Swindon midfield and moved the ball round with pace and skill.

Phillips, Etchells and Watkins combined to earn a penalty corner which was dispatched by skipper Neate with a powerful flick past the goalkeeper.

The defence of Cam Slater, CJ Neate and joint Curry Garden man of the match Alex Leeks and Ross Harrington were solid in keeping the ball moving and working the visitors attack.

Goalkeeper Simon Davies was a spectator for much of the game but made vital saves when called upon.

Weston were dominant thoughout and went into the break 3-0 up after Etchells lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper for their second goal and moments later he and Phillips linked up superbly for the latter to hammer home.

Much of the team talk during the break was about continuing what they had achieved in the first half and they did not disappoint.

Alex Thorne was lively and linked up with Watkins who scored with a brilliant reverse stick strike to make it four.

Watkins made it 5-0 soon after when he tapped in following a goalbound shot from Neate.

Neate himself made it six with his second goal of the match, when the ball rebounded off the post for him to bundle in under the despairing keeper.

Swindon then hit back with a consolation goal, but Phillips had the last word when he smashed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 7-1 and complete a comprehensive win for the home side.

The players thanked Stuart Westcott and Russell Moore for umpiring the game in such horrendous weather conditions.

And this weekend sees improving Weston travel to North Wilts hoping to pick up all three points for the first time on the road.