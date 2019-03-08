Advanced search

Weston boxer Maisie Cobden gets England call up and will train at gym which produced Anthony Joshua

PUBLISHED: 10:22 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 03 September 2019

Maisie Cobden.

Archant

A Weston boxer has an 'exciting future' ahead after being selected to represent her country.

Maisie Cobden has been called up to the England amateur boxing squad after an immensely impressive season.

The 11-year-old, who hones her skills at Weston Warriors Amateur Boxing Club, is one of a lucky few fledgling fighters to get their chance to learn from the best at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield - the place where the likes of Anthony Joshua and James DeGale prepared to win Olympic gold.

Maisie's coach Dean Lewis told the Mercury it is a 'massive achievement'.

Dean added: "Only a very select few boxers in the country make it. Maisie had an exceptional season, winning six of eight bouts and making it to the final of the national championships.

"We're very excited to see what the future holds for Maisie and the rest of the team at Weston Warriors ABC."

For more information on the Weston Warriors, log on to www.facebook.com/boxingwestonsupermare/

