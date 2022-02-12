Bartlett couldn't 'fault' Weston AFC's performance after Wimborne win

Manager Scott Bartlett says he couldn’t “fault” Weston AFC’s performance in their 2-0 victory over Wimborne Town in the Southern Premier South this afternoon.

The Seagulls maintained their unbeaten run in 2022, as they went nine league games without defeat after beating the Magpies.

Marlon Jackson grabbed Weston’s opening goal after 38 minutes during a breathless first half before Dayle Grubb sealed the win 13 minutes from time.

The win sees Weston AFC remain in seventh place two points behind Gosport Borough in the final play-off position, with three games in hand.

And Bartlett said he was pleased with his side’s display at The Optima Stadium.

Scott Laird surges forward for Weston AFC in their win against Wimborne Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“I thought we were good, bright and positive,” he said.

"I thought we moved the ball really well, had some good movement. (We had) some really great moments in the first half.

“I was pleased with how patient we were it was difficult because we could have scored really early but we didn’t and we then kept plugging away, plugging away and plugging away.

“It’s what good sides do. Eventually we got our rewards for getting down the sides and down the back of them quite often.

“A great finish by Marlon (Jackson) and just one little blip for me was letting them have two, three corners and a free-kick in a dangerous area which we switched off from just after we scored but other than that I can’t fault the performance. It was a good day the office.”

Wimborne came into the game without a win away from home since beating Weston in the FA Trophy back in November.

The Magpies came into the contest having tasted defeat in seven of their last eight games on the road, conceding 27 in that time

It could, and maybe should, have been more with Weston being denied by goalkeeper Gerald Benfield a number of times and when he was beaten the post came to his rescue after Keiran Thomas‘ header crashed against the woodwork before Jackson’s opener.

Despite more chances to increase the lead in the second-half, Weston had to settle for one as Grubb struck the killer blow with a low driven finish for his sixth goal in eight games.

James Dodd in action for Weston AFC against Wimborne Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“Sometimes that’s how games go, no problem for me, I don’t care if we win 1-0 or 5-0,” Bartlett added.

"We very professional, we had a bit of shape about us, we moved the ball well.

“I thought we also won the physical battle, we won our headers and our tackles, covered around each other and we communicated well.

“For me it was a really good performance. Of course, there could have been more goals because of the territory we had in good areas, but I didn't think we were wasteful.

“Their goalie (Gerard Benfield) made three, four really good saves, particularly first half and then they got three or four blocks in and we got corners from. It was coming.

“Sometimes you can dominate a game being a little wasteful in the final third or force things I didn’t think it was that type of game today. I thought we made really good decisions actually in and out of possession.

“A professional performance, everyone did well and look forward to a week of preparation (for Chesham United)."