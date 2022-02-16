Mawford 'really proud' of Cheddar's Somerset Premier Cup performance

Manager Craig Mawford said he was 'really proud' of Cheddar despite being knocked out of the Somerset Premier Cup at Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

Alex Bradley and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton's first half goals sealed a 2-0 victory for the Glovers at Huish Park and a place in the semi-finals.

But just like Saturday's 2-2 draw with AEK Boco, Mawford was delighted with the performance of his side.

"It's two games in a row where I can come out after and say I am really, really proud of what they did," he said.

"We had a lot of heavy legs out there, they had 100 minutes of football on Saturday on a heavy pitch and we’ve acquitted ourselves excellently. We can hold our heads up high.

"They had a lot possession and were deserved winners, as you expect them to be, but in terms of what the lads did and how they put a shift in, how hard they worked. The fact we gave nothing away, made them work for everything, it's something they can be proud off.

"We were fortunate enough to reverse it, though that might have been a leveller on our own pitch. But it is a lovely occasion for the boys. They have all done really well and it says something after when you've got people clapping them in. That means a lot to me."

Cheddar had chances, as Ricky Bennett fired just wide, Chris Coombs saw a pin-point cross bounce off the crossbar and Kris Bell's superb effort just dipped over.

Despite their hard work it wasn't to be for the Cheesemen, who return to Toolstation Western League action to host Lebeq United at Bowdens Park on Saturday.

Mawford felt his side competed well at Yeovil and there was nothing more they could give, adding: "I would say we matched them, we held our own, possibly. They were really dominant with possession on the ball.

"To call us the better team would be a little bit unfair on them. What we did do was give absolutely everything again and played the occasion as best we possibly could.

"We were brave at points. It could've been a situation where we said 'just go kick it out in the corners and run after it and hope for a mistake'. But that is not the way we want do things, we want to play, make the most of the surface.

"We try to do that at points, some points are more successful than others, other little moments not quite. There will be times, situations, little moments the lads will remember probably for a very, very long time. A nice football story for them to tell."