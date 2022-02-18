Marlon Jackson: Weston AFC forward extends contract until end of 2022/23 season

Marlon Jackson has scored six goals in 14 appearances since re-signing for Weston AFC in November after his release from Chippenham Town. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced Marlon Jackson has signed a new 18-month contract.

Jackson returned to the Seagulls in November after his release from Chippenham Town and has penned a new deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"Marlon has been excellent since he came in and his experience on and off the pitch has added a lot to our squad," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

“Marlon committing to us and vice versa is another step forward for next season as well as now."

The 31-year-old forward, who found the back of the net six times in 26 appearances in the 2018-19 season during his first spell, has scored a further six goals and assisted another two in his 14 matches since his arrival at BS24 last Winter.

And Jackson said spoke of his delight to remain with Weston, adding: "I’m happy to extend my stay until the end of next season.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far. The team, the fans and all the staff have made me feel so welcomed and I’m really enjoying my football here."

Weston return to action tomorrow when they travel to Buckinghamshire to take on Chesham United.

Bartlett's side are unbeaten in 2022, a total of nine Southern Premier South league games and have only tasted defeat twice in their last 18 matches.