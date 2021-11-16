News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Steve Mason and Mats Mattsson crowned John Smith Trophy winners

Joshua Thomas

Published: 7:30 PM November 16, 2021
John Smith Trophy winners with Mats Mattsson and Steve Mason flanking Club Captain Dave Morgan and Pen Hodges.

John Smith Trophy winners with Mats Mattsson (left) and Steve Mason (right) flanking Club Captain Dave Morgan and Pen Hodges. - Credit: Brean GC

Steve Mason and Mats Mattsson were the winners of the blind pairs draw, which decides the John Smith Trophy, at Brean Golf Club on Saturday.

The duo combined to score a total of 78 points to secure the silverware, which  was played as a memorial to Nigel Hodges, a long time Brean member who sadly passed away back in May.
 
Hodges had an amazing ability to do well in these type of events enjoying much success over the years so it was felt to be a fitting tribute to remember him in this way.

He was also known for his love of bright coloured clothing so the request on the day was that the players should dress similarly too!

Hodge’s widow Pen helped Club Captain Dave Morgan with the card draw to decide the winners and presented the victorious duo with the Trophy.

Mason carded 41 points and when Mattsson's total of 37 followed him out of the barrel it was to prove to be a score that wouldn't be beaten.

Coming up one shy of them was the pairing of Gordy Wheelaghan (40) and Brian Read (37) with Adam Cox adding 40 points to Ian Rogers score of 36 to take third place.

Individually it was Jeff Read who returned the leading individual score of 43 points with CJ Organ close behind on 42 but as is often the case their drawn partners sadly weren't able to take them higher up the leaderboard in the overall standings.
 

