Matt Thompson's well taken century helps Congresbury beat Knowle to go top

A superb century from Matt Thompson helped Congresbury defeat Knowle in their top-of-the-table clash at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

With heavy rain around in the morning, Knowle captain Joe Brimble took no time in electing to bowl in a 37-over match.

However, this soon proved to be the wrong decision with the Congresbury opening pair of Justin Yau and Tabish Khan getting them off to a roaring start.

Both batters were scoring quickly and it was against the run of play when Yau was given out caught behind for 29 by Gareth Slade off the bowling of Jacob Reeves.

The loss of the captain did not dampen the Congresbury mood as Matt Thompson joined Khan at the wicket.

Khan played an array of aggressive shots and made a stylish 52 before being bowled by George Brimble.

With Khan back in the shed, Matt Thompson really took control, at first nudging and lapping before becoming more aggressive later on.

He was ably supported by Mick Edmunds (31) and his brother Joe Thompson (43 not out), who hit some huge sixes later in the innings.

However, the show belonged to Matt Thompson as he kicked into top gear and hit some towering sixes in his unbeaten 104 from just 79 balls to take the hosts to 276-3 off their 37 overs.

Following the interval, Joe Thompson claimed a double breakthrough early on to reduce Knowle to 36-2.

However, the key moment came with the score on 68 as Nic Doherty produced a ripper of a delivery to remove the in-from Ollie Haynes for 42 as he nicked one behind.

Despite some good contributions of 37 from Brimble and 38 from Curtis Blakemore the visitors never looked like reaching their imposing target.

Sam Evans bowled very tidily as he claimed 3-18 from his six overs, while Yau picked up two wickets and Tom Field one, and Edmunds and Joe Thompson took outstanding catches in the field.

Congresbury are now joint top of the WEPL Bristol & North Somerset table with Knowle & Twyford House and return to action by hosting Bradley Stoke this Saturday.