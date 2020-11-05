Cheddar make Mawford new manager to replace Potter

Published: 9:00 AM November 5, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

Craig Mawford played for Weston, Taunton Town, Bridgwater Town, Wellington Street, Bristol Manor Farm, Chard and Cheddar in his playing career before being appointed assistant manager to Shaun Potter ahead of the 2019-20 season. - Credit: Archant

Cheddar have announced Craig Mawford as their new manager to replace Shaun Potter, who stepped down after three years in the role last month.

Former Cheesemen captain Mawford had worked under Potter as assistant manager for the last two seasons.

And he will be joined in the dugout by Mike Dangerfield, after rejoining the club from Clevedon Town to take up the role as assistant to Mawford.

Shaun Lambert, who was appointed first-team coach early in the summer, will continue in his role on the coaching staff.

“It’s been a very difficult month for the club and for the people involved,” said Mawford in a club statement.

You may also want to watch:

“The club means a lot to me and it is important that we start to push forward and make progress through the league.

“I am privileged to be able to take this forward. We have a good team and I am fortunate to get together an excellent management team to work with the players and see what we can do before the end of the season.”

Club chairman Matt Postins is delighted to welcome Mawford as the club’s new manager.

“We are all thrilled here at Bowdens Park,” added Postins.

“Craig has a great rapport with the players and fans alike. He showed great understanding of the game under ‘Potts’ and we are sure he will shine in his new role.”