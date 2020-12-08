Cheddar will reach 'next level' insists manager Mawford

Published: 11:25 AM December 8, 2020

Newly appointed Cheddar manager was only managing his second game since replacing Shaun Potter at the helm. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Newly appointed Cheddar manager Craig Mawford has insisted his side will reach the "next level" and continue the "good work" left behind by Shaun Potter.

The Cheesmen have now won back-to-back games since Mawford took over, including coming from behind to beat Ashton & Backwell United in the Buidlbase FA Vase on Saturday.

"It’s always a game where there is perhaps needle between the two sides," said Mawford.

"It has always been that way. Overall it was a really pleasing performance and the character we showed is the most pleasing thing for me."

Cheddar's Chris Coombs holds off Ashton & Backwell's Callum Townsend during their FA Vase match. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Callum Townsend opened the scoring with a penalty for The Stags in the first half before goals from Steve Holland and Robbi Maggs completed the comeback in front of a crowd of 65 fans, watching a match for the first time in six weeks.

You may also want to watch:

"We probably felt a little bit hard done by to be honest with you, the way the penalty was give," added Mawford.

"We had a lot of time and we felt we dominated possession and needed to just keep doing more of the same.

"We tended to look at our attacking lines to make sure we weren’t in the same spaces and just create chances and we had faith the chances would come and goals would come.

"Steve shows what he is all about with his work rate and the pressure and effort he put into it. Robbi played in Belgium, he has obviously got a lot about it but he won’t tell everyone that I’m sure.

"It’s nice to have everyone back, that’s what the club is all about. It’s a proper family club really and the people who come down, put in the effort and pay to come in and watch, it’s really pleasing, it’s what we want to see here."

Former Cheddar manager Shaun Potter and current chairman Matthew Postins. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The match also saw Potter attend his first game since his sudden departure and Mawford, who served as his assistant for two seasons, has vowed they will look to build on the legacy he left behind.

"For us and the boys we need to make sure what we are doing to continue the good work that Shaun has produced and making sure we do the things we need to do to keep the club moving forward and Shaun has been a really big part of that," added Mawford.

"We just need to kick on and take that to the next level to make sure that we do everyone at the club here a bit of justice."

Cheddar have been drawn to play Tavistock in the next round this coming Saturday, with the winners then travelling to take on Buckland Athletic in the third round on December 19.

"We are going to take things one game at a time. On our day we feel we can give everyone a good run so let’s just see what happens in the next game and we are purely feeling fortunate that we can still play football at the moment. We are enjoying every moment of it," said Mawford.