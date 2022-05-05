Mawford proud of Cheddar performance in win at Odd Down (Bath)

Cheddar line-up with manager Craig Mawford and the travelling Cheese Army to celebrate their sixth place League finish. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Departing Cheddar manager Craig Mawford said he couldn't be more proud of the performance his side gave in Saturday's final game of the Toolstation Western League season at Odd Down (Bath).

The Cheesemen won the encounter 2-1 with two first-half penalties from Ricky Bennett before Joshua Clark's late header produced a grandstand finish.

But the Bowdens Park side held on to win in Mawford's 46th and final game in charge.

Altogether Mawford won 19 games, drew 11 and loss 16 of his matches in charge.

Despite the triumph, Cheddar missed out on a place in the play-offs, following Radstock Town's thumping 5-0 win over Bristol Telephones which saw them pip the Chessemen by one point for a place in the top five.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads, to come here and win our last game, and to have kept pushing our play-off hopes until the last game was as much as I could have asked for," said Mawford.

"We have had our season knocked by bad luck at times and injuries to several of our players, but we did exceptionally well today.

"And who knows, had we managed to win (or draw) one of our games in mid-season, we could well have found ourselves travelling to Warminster in the play-offs."

Former Cheddar manager with chairman Matt Postins. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Despite the disappointment, Mawford passed on his thanks to everyone at the club for their continued support since walking through the doors for the first time in 2015, first as a player and then as assistant to Shaun Potter before becoming Cheddar's manager in November 2020.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with Cheddar Football Club as I stand down," he added.

"It’s made me enjoy football again and the past eight years or so has been amazing. It’s a great club and great people."