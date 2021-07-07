Mawford reveals 'weird situation' on becoming manager of Cheddar AFC

Published: 9:00 AM July 7, 2021

Craig Mawford has revealed the difficulties managing Cheddar throughout the last six months and the “weird situation” he found himself in when he took over from Shaun Potter last October.

The Cheesemen were back in action for the first time since December’s FA Vase second round defeat at Tavistock when they drew 1-1 with Worle.

Dan Smith opened the scoring for Mawford’s side before Travis Druce equalised for the hosts.

Mawford was Potter’s assistant for two seasons before temporarily taking change in October 2020.

He managed games against Sherborne Town and Calne Town before he was named as Potter’s replacement on a permanent basis just before the second nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But after playing two games in December, both in the FA Vase against Ashton & Backwell and Tavistock, the Toolstation Western League season was suspended before curtailed on February 24.

“It was a really weird situation - the first instance to take it over because it wasn’t something I was ever planning on doing to be honest,” Mawford admitted ahead of their third pre-season game this Saturday at Wrington Redhill.

“It’s just been a bit of roller coaster really. Then to get going and start to find you are enjoying it and then to sort of come to the agreement you are going to take over permanently, because initially it was only going to be for a period of time.

“Then to get that going and start to take it over and then to stop has been quite difficult, but we need to put up some momentum now and hopefully we are coming out of the other side.

“So, we can keep going and do the things we need to do to have a good season and have some consistency week in, week out which we are all looking forward to.”