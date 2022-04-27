Cheddar announce manager Craig Mawford will step down at end of season

Craig Mawford has been with Cheddar since 2015, first as a player and then as assistant to Shaun Potter before becoming the Cheesemen's manager in November 2020. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar have confirmed that manager Craig Mawford is to step down at the end of the current season, following their last match at Odd Down this Saturday, April 30.

Mawford joined Cheddar in 2015, featuring prominently in the club’s first ever FA Cup run the following season and is well known and highly regarded throughout the Toolstation Western League.

He joined then Conference South side Weston as a 16-year-old in 2004 and has always possessed a natural leadership style, while being regarded as an inspirational, highly respected character.

Mawford represented the Seagulls during a three-year spell at The Optima Stadium, linking up with former secretary Alan Cooper, who said: “I was privileged to work with a number of high degree young players at the time, Craig being one of these.

“Right from the off, he impressed with his calm, thoughtful and professional manner and it comes as no surprise that Craig has achieved so much at an early age.

“I have always found him painstakingly accurate in all he puts his hand to, and I knew he would be a major success in his career [currently as assistant principal at Priory School) and in his sporting pursuits.”

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford, right, with Wells City manager Shaun Potter, left, after the Cheesmen's 3-2 win on Saturday. - Credit: Alan Cooper

A statement released by Cheddar FC chairman Matthew Postins read: “It is with much regret that I have accepted the resignation of our inspiring first-team manager Craig Mawford.

“Craig has made the difficult decision to step down at the end of the season after representing Cheddar firstly as a sensational player then moving into management by taking the role of assistant.

“He then stepped into the head coach role following the departure of Shaun Potter and has done an exceptional job as manager and having spoken to him at length I know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision for him.

“He has orchestrated many fine performances for the club. I would like to thank Craig for his professionalism and commitment to the club over the past several years and wish him the absolute best in the future. The club will sadly miss him.”

Mawford added: “It was an extremely hard decision for me to make and I had to consider this all very carefully. I have loved the role, and the players. And I want to thank all those people behind the scenes that make Cheddar the great club it is.

“I would love to see Cheddar do well and be extraordinarily successful, but I need to concentrate on my personal life and my family and take a break from the rigours of 24/7 football.

“I will however be incredibly sad to step down and at the right time I hope to return to football in some capacity.”

The club are requesting that applications for the role are submitted to Postins by email to mattpostins@yahoo.co.uk before Monday May 9.