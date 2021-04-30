High-flying teenager Maydew is English Schools AA virtual Cross Country champion

Published: 9:00 AM April 30, 2021

King Alfred School Academy pupil Daniel Maydew finished first in the English Schools AA virtual Cross Country Championships to pick up the prestigious title.

The 17-year-old has been running for Wells City Harriers since year eight, spending most days of the week training.

Maydew’s sporting success is all the more impressive in light of his excellent academic record where he achieved straight A grades in his GCSE exams in 2020.

The lower sixth student is also progressing very well in his A Levels in Maths, English Literature and History.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell said: “This is a tremendous achievement. Daniel is excelling in his sporting and academic activities and clearly exhibiting great time management and organisational skills.

“Daniel is looking at becoming a primary school teacher in the future and he will clearly be a terrific role model for the next generation.”

Maydew is one of many TKASA students to thrive in athletics.

Former student Luke Prior achieved his England International vest and was also selected to join Team GB at the World Cross Championships in Kampala.

Earlier this year the academy unveiled a 40-foot giant photographic inspirational tribute to sporting greats to further inspire current students.