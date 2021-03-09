Q&A with Mayo on what International Women's Day means to him and Weston CC

Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021

Dominic Mayo has spoken about what International Women's Day means to him and Weston Cricket Club.

The day is held annually on March 8 and, according to International Women's Day's website, is to celebrate the "social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women."

Mayo plays for the club's second team, is a member of the Cricket Committee and coaches girls and boys throughout the youth system, leading Weston's entry level All Stars and Dynamo Programmes which provide opportunities for girls and boys to get into cricket in a safe and welcoming environment.

Q: As we celebrate International Women’s Day, how great is it to be able celebrate a day like this, especially at Weston Cricket Club where there is a women’s team and being able to play the sport?

A: It's great to support International Women's Day. It's important to acknowledge the important role women play at the club, on and off the field. We are lucky to have some very talented female players across our different teams, and also as part of our committee. People like this are very important as role models, giving youngsters someone to look up to.

Q: Some key players from the town include Lauren Filer, how have they put women’s cricket on the map?

A: We as a club are extremely proud of Lauren's achievements so far, such as being part of England development squads, and being retained for the Welsh Fire squad for the upcoming Hundred competition. She works as hard as anyone on her game, and is a great example to young players of how hard work and dedication can pay off. This legacy is being continued currently with young players such as Alice Bird and Bobbi-Lee Kingston breaking into the senior third team, and into the Somerset Women's team as well.

Q: Talking about working hard to provide opportunities for female players, what kind of things do you have in mind to help and develop the game in the club?

A: The club is running a new girls-only club in the summer holidays, using the new ECB Dynamos programme for 8-11 year olds, and also working to re-establish our female hardball team alongside the current softball team. This is a great opportunity, with support from Somerset Cricket Board, to build up our base of female coaches and players.

Q: What advice would you give for any females wanting to try cricket or get involved with the club?

A: We hope that any young female player will feel welcomed to the club. We already have a number of female players across the club, playing in senior teams on a Saturday, as well as in junior teams and women-only softball. There's always a welcoming atmosphere and huge opportunities to progress through the club.

Q: How important is it to preserve a future where the game can be played by everyone?

A: Cricket is a game for everyone. The progress of women's cricket has accelerated over recent years, fuelled by the World Cup win in 2017, has been exponential, and this can also be a good thing, as it brings new people into the sport, which can only be a good thing for the game moving forward.