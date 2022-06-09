Weston AFC announce retained list as McCootie, Thomas, Turner and Vowles exit

Weston AFC have confirmed Nick McCootie has left the club after failing to agree a new contract.

McCootie is joined by Josh Thomas, Will Turner and Lucas Vowles in departing the club after the Seagulls announced their retained list tonight (Thursday).

The popular forward was one of Scott Bartlett’s first signings as manager in his second spell at BS24 in 2019.

And he made 78 appearances and scored 17 goals, including eight last season to help Weston reach the Southern Premier South play-offs.

Will Turner made 17 appearances for Weston AFC after signing last September. - Credit: WsMAFC

Turner made 17 appearances after signing for Weston in August 2021, after he had impressed during pre-season following his release from Forest Green Rovers after seven years with the League One side.

The right-back joined Bishops Cleeve on a dual registration deal in December and played 16 times as he helped the Mitres claim the Hellenic League Premier Division title.

Josh Thomas made 24 appearances for Weston AFC after signing from Taunton Town in November. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Thomas joined Weston in November 2021 from Taunton Town.

Able to play at centre-back, right-back or central midfielder, he leaves having played in 24 games.

Lucas Vowles scored four goals in 22 games for Weston after signing from Bristol Manor Farm in November 2020. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Vowles signed for Weston in November 2020 from Bristol Manor Farm and scored four goals in 22 games.

The forward rejoined the Farm in February and helped them reach the Southern League Division One South Play-Off Final, where they lost 4-1 to Winchester City.

A statement released by manager Bartlett said: “We would like to wish all the departed players the very best of luck in their future endeavours and thank them for their efforts with us.

“Will and Lucas are very good young players that we will be keeping tabs on, we feel they need to and deserve to be playing regularly and of course we have Ben (Griffith) and Bailey (Kempster) coming back from season-long loans at Willand who will be given the opportunity to force their way into contention.

“Initially it was our plan and Nick’s plan to stay for another season, but during negotiations it became clear he was considering another offer that might suit him better both financially and around his work and family commitments. Once that was the case it didn’t seem quite right so we agreed to part ways.

“Of course I’d like to thank him for his big contribution to WsM AFC, I enjoyed working with him and he will always be welcome back at the Optima.

“Josh Thomas has taken a year out to travel and work in Australia which was organised before he signed for us last season.

“He delayed that for us to finish the season and I’m in regular contact with him, he will of course be welcome back.”

However, Weston have already announced that they have resigned James Dodd, following his departure from Exeter City, and Sam Avery, Jacob Jagger-Cane and Lloyd Humphries have all signed new contracts to remain at BS24.

The statement added: “We do a lot of our squad retention and contract renewals during the season so we don’t tend to have many players out of contract at the same time. Marlon signed a new contract near the end of the season and we are delighted to re-sign Jacob, Lloyd and Sam.

"We have already added James Dodd permanently which is a cracking signing so the squad at present looks strong and stable without the need for wholesale changes.

“There will be another two or three quality additions shortly.”

Jack Holmes has been invited back for pre-season while Max Harris, Elis Watts and Sonny Cox have all returned to Cheltenham Town, Aldershot Town and Exeter respectively after the end of their loans.

2022/23 retained list: Luke Purnell, Keiran Thomas, Jason Pope, Sam Avery, Scott Laird, Lloyd Humphries, Jacob Jagger-Cane, James Dodd, Jordan Bastin, Jay Murray, Dayle Grubb, Bailey Kempster, Ben Griffith, Alfie Moulden, Marlon Jackson.