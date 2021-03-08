Weston appoint Mark McKeever as new Head of Coaching

Published: 5:00 PM March 8, 2021

Weston AFC have announced Mark McKeever has become their new Head of Coaching.

McKeever will continue as Head of Academy Senior Phase, which will expand on what he has been doing for the past few years and give him more responsibility to develop the club coaching philosophy within the Academy coaching team.

And he will also continue to work Scott Bartlett and Scott Laird as a first-team coach.

“The restructure and new appointments are a really positive and progressive step forward for the Academy," McKeever told the club's website.

“With a return to football date now confirmed, me and all the Academy staff can’t wait to get going. These really are exciting times."

Oli Bliss, managing director at the club, added: “Mark is a valuable member of the team at Weston AFC. We are happy with this appointment because he is the best in the area for the coaching of 16-19 players and developing them into first-team players.

“He has been with the club for nearly 20 years in different roles and is therefore the ideal person to progress the club’s playing and coaching philosophy.”