Becky McMillan and Barbara Mangan win Women’s Indoor Pairs Championship

An outstanding shot by Becky McMillan won the 2019-20 Women’s Indoor Pairs Championship with Barbara Mangan at St Andrews recently.

Having trailed throughout the game, McMillan and Mangan were three behind playing the last end against Gloria Holborow and Judy Forse, who were holding two and looking certain winners.

But with the third of her four woods, club women’s singles champion McMillan trailed the jack to Mangan’s back bowls to give her team four and victory by one.

The finals, postponed from March 2020 because of the lockdown, saw some good bowls.

Marcus Dew, only just back playing after 18 months of shielding, won the open triples and mixed rinks, while indoor captain Denis Holborow and Don Bailey inflicted a rare defeat on singles champion Barrie Forse, partnered by Adrian Cooper, in the men’s pairs.

Sam and Lee Stocker were comfortable winners against another father-and-son team from Ilminster Tony and Oli Collins in the national Family Pairs.

Their opponents in the next round could be St Andrews brothers Jack and Si Angove.

Saints maintained their 100 per cent record in mixed friendlies, beating Isle of Wedmore by 22 shots at home.

National Family Pairs: S & L Stocker (St Andrews) 18, A & O Collins (Ilminster) 8.

2019-20 indoor club championship finals: Men’s Pairs – D Holborow/D Bailey 18, A Cooper/B Forse 13. Women’s Pairs – B Mangan/R McMillan 17, G Holborow/J Forse 16. Open Triples – M Dew, D Bailey, B Forse 23, B Mangan, G Webber, D Holborow 4.

Mixed Triples – G & D Holborow, B Forse 22, C Venn, D Reynolds, M Dew 11.

Mixed Rinks – L Fisher, T Wyatt, M Dew, D Hurst 13, D Reynolds, B Mangan, D Holborow, D Bailey 10.

Mixed friendly: St Andrews 48, Isle of Wedmore 26. Judy Forse, R Potter, R Brereton, Ann Campbell 27-9; P Smart, Jill Bishop, A Frost, A Cooper 21-17.