McMillian delivers brilliant performance at national finals

Becky McMillan, left, receiving her Champion of Champions runner-up trophy from EIBA senior vice-president Carol Eichen and Barrie Forse, right, at the event. - Credit: Tim Wyatt/Denis Holborow

Becky McMillan starred for St Andrews Bowling Club as she put in a brilliant performance in the Champion of Champions national finals last weekend.

The 28-year-old shocked a couple of big names at the Dolphin club, Poole, to reach the final, where she lost to Suffolk bowler Kirsty Mann.

The Champion of Champions event is open only to English club champions and the finals are contested by the last 16.

McMillan, who has been bowling since she was a child, came back from 17-5 down to beat Surrey’s Pauline Clark 21-18, then had a comfortable victory over England squad member Morgan Merryweather.

In her semi-final against the highly-rated Rebecca Moorbey, she was match shot down twice, but produced a couple of outstanding bowls to win by one.

McMillan's reward for her performances, besides the runner-up trophy and some money, was an invitation to the England trial that everyone in Somerset believes she has deserved for years.

Her clubmate Barrie Forse was also in the finals. He won a three hours ten minutes marathon against England international John Wilson by one shot then had to play again 20 minutes later.

That proved a test for the septuagenarian, oldest player there, but he lost by only two in the quarter-final.

St Andrews maintained their 100 per cent record and moved to second in the Wessex League with a comprehensive victory over Nailsea on Sunday.

Despite being without some of their best players, they finished up on all rinks to take full points.

At the AGM of the St Andrews Association of Bowling Clubs, Jackie Ware, secretary since 2013, was honoured with life membership.

Officers elected: Chairman Graham Burgess, vice-chairman Tony Lay, treasurer Ken Curtis, assistant treasurer Chris Curtis, secretary Jackie Ware, president Tony Lay, vice-president Myra Bailey.

Wessex League: St Andrews 97 (16pts), Nailsea 54 (0pts). Home – R Venn, S Browning, S Angove, J Angove 21-12; L Fisher, C Curtis, K Curtis, L Stocker 22-16. Away – M Campbell, M Ford, D Fairhurst, S Stocker 28-11; G Millard, J Keay, D Bailey, P Villis 26-15.

EIBA Champion of Champions Finals (Poole):

Women: Last 16 round - R McMillan (St Andrews) 21, P Clark (Egham) 18.

Quarter-final – McMillan 21, M Merryweather (Whiteknights) 11.

Semi-final – McMillan 21, R Moorbey (St Neots) 19.

Final – K Mann (Beccles) 21, McMillan 7,

Men. Last 16 round – B Forse (St Andrews) 21, J Wilson (Wey Valley) 20.

Quarter-final – S Coyle (Swale) 21, Forse 19.

National men’s pairs area semi-final: B Forse/D Johnston (St Andrews) 8, S Barnard/J Amery (Taunton) 17.

Somerset county men’s triples quarter-final: D Winmill, S Barnard, C Cook (Taunton) beat B Forse, P Villis, D Johnston (St Andrews) on extra end.