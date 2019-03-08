Martial arts: Weston's Kuk Sool Won enjoy success in Norwich

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament Archant

Kuk Sool Won of Weston had their share of success at a European tournament in Norwich.

Competing among over 700 students form the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Denmark, they collected two gold, five silver and one bronze medal.

And students are now looking forward to gradings, ahead of another tournament later in the year.

A club spokesperson said: "Competition only ever seems to get tougher as students and their instructors improve, the standards just keep rising.

"It keeps the pressure on but pushes us to keep improving too. We were delighted that all our students came home with medals in forms, self-defence techniques and sparring.

"Just as important is that all our students enjoyed their experience and we were very proud of their attitude and team spirit.

"We have a very small martial arts school but are immensely proud of our students and what they have achieved.

"We are also very grateful to the families by putting their own needs to one side in order to support their children and partners."

New members are always welcome to join the club at Haywood Village.

Contact Allison Rogers on 07765 830020 or find them on Facebook at Kuk Sool Won of Weston Super Mare.