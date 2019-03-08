Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Martial arts: Weston's Kuk Sool Won enjoy success in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:30 13 June 2019

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament

Archant

Kuk Sool Won of Weston had their share of success at a European tournament in Norwich.

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournamentKuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament

Competing among over 700 students form the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Denmark, they collected two gold, five silver and one bronze medal.

And students are now looking forward to gradings, ahead of another tournament later in the year.

A club spokesperson said: "Competition only ever seems to get tougher as students and their instructors improve, the standards just keep rising.

"It keeps the pressure on but pushes us to keep improving too. We were delighted that all our students came home with medals in forms, self-defence techniques and sparring.

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournamentKuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament

"Just as important is that all our students enjoyed their experience and we were very proud of their attitude and team spirit.

"We have a very small martial arts school but are immensely proud of our students and what they have achieved.

"We are also very grateful to the families by putting their own needs to one side in order to support their children and partners."

New members are always welcome to join the club at Haywood Village.

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournamentKuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament

Contact Allison Rogers on 07765 830020 or find them on Facebook at Kuk Sool Won of Weston Super Mare.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Martial arts: Weston’s Kuk Sool Won enjoy success in Norwich

Kuk Sool members celebrate success at a European tournament

Cricket: Captain Abell hails Somerset attack

Lewis Gregory of Somerset celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Speedway: Somerset edge first leg of Plymouth challenge

Todd Kurtz leads Rory Schlein, Edward Kennett and Alfie Bowtell (pic Colin Burnett)

Bowls: Victoria club forms junior section

Victoria Bowls Club's juniors with some of the ladies

Golf: Harris wins Wedmore club championship for sixth time

Wedmore Golf Club professional Tom Hiscock with Directors Cup winner Trevor Guy, captain Kev Osman, 2019 champion Tim Harris with the Jackson Trophy presented by Carol Jackson and event organiser Richard Ham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists