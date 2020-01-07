Splitz Gymnastic Club youngsters medal at Floor & Vault event

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters face the camera Archant

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters combined to win five medals at the Fromeside Floor & Vault Invitational competition.

Irina Talu was third on vault, sixth on floor and sixth overall in the beginner level one age nine category.

Lacey Willis was first on floor, fifth on vault and second overall in the same group, while Cassie Collins was 12th on vault, 11th on floor and overall in the age eight category.

Niamh Page was fourth on vault, third on floor and third overall in beginner level two age nine and Imogen Buck was sixth on vault, fourth on floor and fifth overall in the same category.

Jessica Carter was sixth on vault, seventh on floor and fifth overall in the under-11 category and a club spokesperson said: "All gymnasts performed to the best of their ability, presented themselves excellently and were a credit to the club.

"We would like to their coach Michele, Sorina for judging and Jordyn for preparing the gymnasts, also Jo for new artistic leotards."

To book a trial visit the club website www.splitzgymclub.co.uk.