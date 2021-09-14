Bristol Union Ladies hit Weston Mendip Ladies for five in seven goal thriller
After a challenging pre-season, Weston Mendip Ladies welcomed Bristol Ladies Union to St John’s Park for their opening game of the South West Region Women’s League.
The visitors started the stronger grabbed two goals inside the first 17 minutes on Sunday.
Mendip worked hard and got back into the game with a superb left-footed strike from captain Charlotte Suktem after 35 minutes but Bristol increased their lead two minutes later, taking the score to 3-1.
Mendip Player of the Match Amelie Ford showed fantastic skill driving through midfield forcing the excellent Bristol keeper to make a good save before Amy Clark hit the crossbar and a free-kick from Erin Duffy narrowly going over.
Weston Mendip started the second half brightly and a well-struck corner from Duffy resulted in a great finish from striker Laura McCarthy.
However, two more goals from the visitors, late on, sealed the win.
Mendip return to action this Sunday at home to Downend 2pm kick off.
Weston Mendip are currently recruiting players anyone interested in playing for the largest all female club in the area please contact Joanne Lintern on 07779970901.