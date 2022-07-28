Midsomer Norton inflict third defeat of Weston CC's season

Weston CC were defeated for the second time this season at Devonshire Road after losses against Shapwick & Polden and Midsomer Norton. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston CC suffered their third defeat of the season at Devonshire Road by five wickets against Midsomer Norton on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first on an overcast day in the West of England Premier Two Bristol and Somerset encounter.

Opening batters Sam Elstone and Jack Press put on 79 for the first wicket before Press was caught off the bowling of Dan Chard on 44.

Elstone followed two overs later for 25 but Tahmid Ahmed and Pete Trego built superbly on this good opening foundation to put on a stand of 80 before Ahmed fell for 22.

Trego brought up his 50 before being bowled by Paul Robbins.

At 183-4, Weston seemed to be in a strong position, but Chard (10-2-36-5) and Robbins (9-1-34-2) tore through the middle and lower order to leave Weston 208 all out.

Weston got off to a strong start in the field, with Tom Court striking twice in the first eight overs and Matt Knight trapping overseas player Karabo Mogotsi lbw to leave Norton in a precarious position at 30-3.

Nick Cox and Nick Pang put on a quick partnership of 72 before Pang was superbly caught by Trego off the bowling of Shabel Ahmed for 50 off just 25 balls.

And Dan Chard hit an impressive 44 before Shabel (9-0-37-2) claimed his scalp, again caught by Trego.

At this point, Norton were 161-4 with plenty of overs left and Martin Cox (30) and Nick Cox (43) brought the game home in the 43rd over.

Despite the loss, Weston remain second in the league table and travel to Downend on Saturday.