Mike Dangerfield stands down as assistant manager at Cheddar

Cheddar have announced that Mike Dangerfield has stepped down from his role as assistant manager at the Toolstation Western League Division One club.

The shock news from Bowdens Park saw the 37-year-old tell Weston Mercury Sport he was standing down from his role purely as a 'personal decision relating to family'.

A highly likeable character and highly respected by players and fans alike, Dangerfield first joined the Cheesemen in 2016 and featured prominently in the club’s great, first-ever FA Cup run that season.

He took on management of the under-18s for a short while with great distinction, then had a spell at Clevedon Town where he gained much prominence as the club’s goalkeeping coach before returning to Cheddar as Craig Mawford’s assistant in November 2020.

He added: “I was gutted to have to step down but sometimes matters can be more important than football. I hope to return to the game in some capacity, perhaps next season, but we shall see.”

Manager Craig Mawford added: “I’d like to go on record to thank Mike for everything he has done, he has been a pleasure to work with and if there is anything we can do to help him, we would of course be more than pleased to do so, I shall miss him as he’s been a great help."

Cheddar, meanwhile, have advertised for a replacement assistant manager stating that the successful applicant should ideally possess a desire to lead training sessions.

Anyone interested should in the first instance contact the club via secretary Bruce Harvey by emailing harvs360@hotmail.co.uk.

Mawford reiterated his disappointment at the postponement of Saturday's game at Gillingham Town due to a waterlogged pitch.

This has left the club with a hectic looking fixture schedule in April following the previous week’s postponement at Almondsbury.

As a result of these successive postponements the Cheesemen have dropped to 12th position in the table but they can make up ground when they travel to eighth-placed Oldland Abbotonians on Saturday before hosting seventh-placed Lebeq United on Tuesday (March 22, 7.45pm).

Mawford says captain Joe Woodley is in line for a recall on Saturday after his hamstring injury, while striker Nathaniel Groom sits out the third game of his three-game ban but should be in contention for a recall against Lebeq.