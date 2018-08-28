Advanced search

Athletics success for Worle students

PUBLISHED: 07:21 29 December 2018

Students from Worle Community School have been enjoying success in athletic events.

Worle Community School students Izzy Blackhurst and Millie Royce are planning out a career in sport after performing excellently in athletics events.

The two students came 12th and 11th respectively in a North Somerset event. Both have been doing athletics since Year 4 and their fellow Year 7 student Mia Chilman finished 14th in the same event.

In Year 9, Abby Taylor finished third in the cross country and Year 10 student Holly Avery finished seventh.

Head of PE Callum Thompson said: “Izzy and Millie and enthusiastic students and we are very proud of their achievements.”

Athletics success for Worle students

