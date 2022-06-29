Ministry of Pool end De-Ciders unbeaten start to the season

Weston Pool League entered into their seventh week with several table changing matches taking place, as the five divisions continued to take a clearer shape.

In Division One there was closely contested match between the only undefeated side, De-Ciders, and second-placed Ministry Of Pool.

Although the match looked like it could well go to a decider, with the score at 4-4, wins by Danny Skinner, Ryan Fisher and Ben Lancaster sealed victory, before De-Ciders took the last two frames to make the final score 7-6.

De-Ciders remain top on 10 points from six matches, but Ministry Of Pool are just two points behind from the same amount of games.

At the bottom Stubs almost took two points from reigning champions Gurneys, but were forced into a final frame after being 6-5 up.

After losing that they remain at the relegation end with just two points so far this season.

The only team still undefeated is Old Konk's Donk, who maintained atwo-point lead at the top of Division Two with a 7-6 win against Regency Rapscallions.

Breaking Bad enjoyed a 9-4 win over Cardboard Cutouts to remain two points behind in second, whilst Deep Screw hammered The Ancaster 11-2 to sit firmly in third with a much better frames difference than Bristol House in fourth.

Division Three leaders Walnut Whips extended their lead to four points after beating third-placed Bristol House 7-6, whilst the other two teams immediately below them all lost.

Dark Side went down 8-5 at Madmen, whilst Social Bunch were all at sea against Captain's Seaman and lost 9-4.

Division Four saw the top two teams victorious, as leaders Headhunters travelled to the The Ship Inn to defeat The Crew 8-5 and Allstars Shockers welcomed Nice Rack, sprinting into a 9-2 lead before losing the last two frames.

Third-placed Frames Fugitives went down quickly to The Bear Behinders by 7-3.

Division Five still has two teams locked at the top, with Tavern Townies in pole position after a 9-4 win over Frames Count.

Though they were exactly level before the night's matches, Rebels are now even on points but behind on frame difference thanks to their tighter 8-5 win against Pool Britannia.

At the bottom, Frames Count are still the only team in all divisions without a win to their name.