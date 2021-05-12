Mixed success for Weston Whites and Reds in latest Somerset FA over-50s league games

Published: 9:00 AM May 12, 2021

Weston Whites: Back row from left to right Ed Lilley, Steve Crilley, John Hembrow, Mark Hooper and Keith Seabourne, Front row Lev Attwood, Ian James and Lach Geddes. - Credit: Chris Day

The latest round of matches in the Somerset FA over-50s league have been completed and It was a mixed day for Weston Whites and Reds.

Whites kicked off the day against Shepton and took the game to their opponents.

Ed Lilley won the ball in midfield and played a quick pass to Kev Attwood who calmly tucked it under the advancing keeper and Steve Crilley fired home after slipping past his marker to open the day with a 2-0 victory.

The Reds were up next and defended very well until they gave away a penalty which Crilley struck powerfully away to make it two wins from two for the Whites.

Current league leaders Keynsham were up next and the Whites pressed from the start.

You may also want to watch:

Keynsham defended with their lives and on the few occasions they threatened the Whites goal, Lach Geddes and goalkeeper John Hembrow were equal to the task.

Mark Hooper was brought on to try and break the deadlock and a chance fell to him but his strong shot whistled just outside of the post as the game ended goalless.

Frome were the next match and the Whites continued to dominate the game.

Dave Harris in midfield broke up play and pushed the team on but it was all in vain as the game ended scoreless.

The final game was against Peasdown, who last time out had beaten Whites 1-0.

Player-manager Geddes had some strong words for his team before the game and the players responded with their best performance of the day.

Right from the off the Whites took the game to their opponents as midfielder Ian James pressed well and won good possession.

Crilley went into overdrive and scored three goals including a terrific strike with his left foot before Peasdown managed to get a late goal with the final score 3-1.

Player-coach Keith Seabourne said: "At times we were exceptional, we had a high press and won the ball back quickly.

"Sometimes we overplayed looking for the perfect goal rather than getting our shots off quickly. Lach, John and Jammer were tight at the back.

"It was good to rotate the players who fitted in well with our overall shape. Of course we need to keep on improving and there are a few tweaks with our formation that we will try in the last round of matches."

Weston Reds from left to right John Budd, George Davis, Ian Granger, John Hammond, Dave Shilton and Steve Jones. - Credit: Chris Day

The Reds results were disappointing overall as they only picked up a draw from five games.

Joint managers Dave Shilton and John Budd were philosophical, with Shilton saying: "We lost two players on Friday to injury so we had a busy Saturday bringing in replacements and reorganising our tactics and game plans."

Budd added: "The results do not match our performance. We were in all the games but struggled to put the ball away.

"We hit the post on numerous occasions which had they gone in would have given us more points. We scored from a penalty but we were made to take it again and the second time it hit the post meaning

we drew instead of winning.

"We are hoping our injured players are back for the final round of matches. It's a setback but we remain positive we just need that bit of luck to go our way rather than against us."