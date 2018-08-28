Uphill B sink Portishead to close in on top two, while clubmates lose to champions

Uphill B team face the camera Archant

Uphill Badminton Club had mixed results in their latest matches during another busy week on the courts.

Uphill under-12s face the camera Uphill under-12s face the camera

The A team had a tough trip to last year’s champions Chew Valley and slipped to a 6-3 loss.

Matt Cole and Christy Cole won their mixed doubles 21-19, 16-21, 21-17, but Paul Edwards and Emily Page-Symonds lost 21-18 and Mark and Becky Halfpenny were beaten 22-20.

The Chew women won all three rubbers, but Cole partnered Edwards to a 21-18, 21-18 win and then joined forces with Mark to win 21-17 in a decider.

Uphill are set to host Portishead in week nine.

Meanwhile, the B team got the better of their Portishead rivals as they claimed a 7-2 victory for their fifth win in seven matches to close in the top two.

Uphill won the mixed doubles in straight games, with Kimberley Wong partnering Caroline Higgins (21-12, 21-16) and Anna Bickell (21-18, 17-21, 21-14) to wins in the women’s doubles.

James Sole partnered Harrison Whitehouse (19-21, 21-13, 21-15) and Ben Moore (21-7, 21-6) to wins in the men’s doubles, before Portishead won the final two rubbers.

Bickell and Higgins were beaten 15-21, 21-23, and Whitehouse and Moore lost a thriller 26-28, 20-22.

The under-12 squad of Abin, Riley, Roman and Corey travelled to the new badminton school to face St Ursula’s and their 27-9 defeat was closer than the scoreline suggests.

St Ursula’s won the singles 10-6 and held the edge in terms of strength and experience in the doubles, which produced some great matches, to win 17 of the 20 rubbers.

The under-16 squad of Zion Chen, Shuo Shuo Jin, David Gumus and Emily Aldridge put up a great fight against their St Ursula’s counterparts, but were beaten 6-4.

The singles went to St Ursula’s by a 3-1 margin, with Shuo Shuo playing well to win 15-13, 15-13 as Emily was edged out 13-15, 12-15.

The doubles produced some great matches, with Zion and Shuo Shuo showing excellent form to win 15-3, 15-7.

Emily then partnered Zion to a 15-14, 15-9 win in the mixed doubles and paired up with player of the match Shuo Shuo – who had three wins – to win 15-9, 15-1.

Uphill host Andrew Stewart and his community team in two friendlies this weekend.