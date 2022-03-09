News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Monks, Norris and Guy celebrate victory in Wedmore GC's Seniors Bowmaker

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2022
Action from Wedmore Golf Club.

Action from Wedmore Golf Club. - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

After a couple of weeks of enforced inactivity Wedmore Seniors were back in action this week and played a bowmaker. 

There was some good scoring from those who passed this first hurdle with captain Chris Monks leading his team, which also included Chris Norris and Trevor Guy, to victory with 83 points. 

Steve Plant, Roy Tomlins and Mike Peacock finished second on 81, with Jim Vearncombe, Roger Harding and Geoff Musson-Thorp a further point behind in third place.

The course had dried out considerably by the weekend but the cold wind still made scoring difficult. 

Some players made light of the conditions, though, and Mark Higginbottom showed the way in Division One, with his 40 points putting him four clear of runner-up Steve Bawden and John Wormald another point behind in third. 

There was a much closer finish in Division Two with Graham Ward only a point clear of Mark Elvins, after a birdie on the final hole got him to 41 points.  Phil McMahon took third spot on 38.

An even closer finish in Division Three saw Chris McKinley win on countback from Stan Dinotoro after both scored 40. Daniel McQueen was third on 38. 

Only four ladies braved the conditions with Jane Prosser top scoring on 28 ahead of Sandy Bedford.

Golf
