More medal success for Splitz Gymnastics Club

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 July 2019

Weston's Splitz Gymnastics Club had plenty to cheer at the South West Acrobatics CDC Regional competition.

Cooper Hooder and Jess Ballentine combined for gold, as Faith Miller and Isla Lovell, Diamond Simkute and Etta Bigwood, Gabriella Valentine and Daneja Bunkarate and Sam Austin and Ella Hearn all collected silver medals.

Collette Unwin and Elsie-Sue Loader, Henry Fryer and Maria Jeffries, Immy Urch and Ella Hearn and Teona Diaconescu and Summer Main added bronze medals to complete the haul.

Chloe Reyes, Diaconescu and Main were fourth in the trio, just 0.5 off bronze.

Emma Faundez Rush, Holly Dew and Olivia Hall were ninth on their debut and a club spokesperson said: "Many competed for the first itme and we would like to say how proud we are of them for getting out and doing so well.

"A big thank you to Michelle our acro judge for giving up her Sunday, Maddison for her support and helping our younger gymnasts and coaches Carmne, Jo, Lottie, Emma and Kayleigh who put in a lot of work and dedication to prepare the gymnasts to compete."

Splitz Gym Club are holding summer classes and information is on their website splitzgymclub.co.uk.

