More successes for Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club

Weston Aerobic Gymnastic Club's introductory level medalists Archant

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club members were in action at the Suki Open in Fareham recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Aerobics Gymnastic Club's regional level medalists Weston Aerobics Gymnastic Club's regional level medalists

The introductory level gymnasts performed clean and precise routines to win two silver medals.

Lauren Dean, Nicole Hall and Lily Richards made the podium in the under-11 trios, while Ella Mae O'Connor, Jessica Butcher and Roman Potter did the same in the over-11 trios.

Regional level gymnasts also stepped up to the mark, as Ewan Maynard won gold in the individual male competition for the first time.

Molly Hobbs, Justina Makoetlane and Libby Hadley won 10-11 trios gold with another stylish routine, while April Figg, Marina Small and Naomi Doolan claimed 12-14 trios silver ahead of clubmates Alexia Allcock, Erin Richards and Ruby Newlands.

Gymnasts will now prepare for the Welsh Championships in September, as national and international teammates train for the British Championships at the end of July.