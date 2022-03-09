Dave Morgan claims Brean's March Medal after dominant performance

Dave Morgan won the Presidents Putter for best overall score in Brean's March Medal.

Morgan tore the golf course apart on his way to Division One success with a superb nett 62, which included a triple bogey eight at the 12th!

He won by seven from Steve Eley, who also carded an eight at the 16th to spoil an otherwise very good card, but pipped Scott Miles on countback.

Division Two also saw some low numbers posted with two nett 63s handed in by Dave Bidgood, who was denied victory by Steve Mason's better back nine. Paul Jones took third with 65.

A nett 66 was the route to victory for Tony Turner in Division Three, but like Mason he had to prevail in a countback.

Early starter Turner's score was matched by Steve Martin, who had to settle for second place ahead of Zak Jones, who took third with a nett 68.

It was a Jones takeover 24 hours later, as three members of the Jones family featured in the top four of the Charles Cooke March Hare.

Zak added another trophy to his ever growing collection, after scoring 44 points to beat Martin into second.

Defending 2021 champion Martin scored an impressive 40 points but his defence was ended by young Zak, who saw uncle Paul score 37 points with dad Steve winning a back nine countback courtesy of a closing birdie four to take the fourth and final prize ahead of Dave Bradley and Steve Hill.

Ian Adams topped the Division Two charts in the seniors March Medal with a superb nett 62.

This gave him a huge seven-stroke victory over Vincent Ford with Colin Taylor another stroke further back in third.

Welshman Leighton Jenkins won Division One on St David's Day as he posted a nett 64 to take the spoils ahead of Matt Haskins.

Haskins ran him close but his nett 65 came up one shy of the seniors club champion, with Mike Allen third on 67.

The wet weather saw the Senior Winter League's final round - Thursday's Chinese Greensomes - cancelled.

This left a three-way tie at the top of the points table after the previous 10 rounds of competition over the past four months, with Chris Stephens, Brian Reeves and Vincent Ford sharing the overall win.