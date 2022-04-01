Huw Morgan to make 100th Weston RFC appearance at Royal Wootton Bassett

Huw Morgan in action for Weston RFC against Exmouth, where he scored a hat-trick in the Seasiders' 53-10 win. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Huw Morgan, scorer of three of Weston RFC's nine tries against Exmouth last weekend, will be making his 100th appearance at Royal Wootton Bassett this Saturday (April 2).

Morgan, 28, has progressed through the club's age-grade sides and made his senior debut in November 2015 in the 23-17 South West One home defeat by Wells.

The wing or centre has now scored 33 tries.

With the South West Premier season now into its final month and with three games remaining, Weston know they cannot catch the top three – Exeter University, Old Redcliffians and Hornets – but their target is to hold on to fourth spot.

The Seasiders, who have home games against Hornets (April 9) and Bournemouth (April 23) to come after this weekend, have an 11-point cushion on fifth-placed Exmouth.

Weston also face Hornets at The Nest on Good Friday in the Somerset Cup semi-final at 2pm.

Weston were 43-7 winners the last time the two sides met in December with three tries from Chris Young, two for Jack Curtis and one apiece from Ben Tothill and Jack Woodland, while James Mackay converted four.

Prop Sam Coles will lead the side with captain Tom Sugg still ruled out through injury.

Weston RFC: Jack Curtis; Huw Morgan, Cameron Maslen, Dylan Power, Joe Burgess; James Mackay, Dan Lomax; Sam Coles (C), Aaron Thompson, Ollie Streeter, Callum Kingscott, Ashley Russell, Jacob Cox, Jack Woodland, Ben Tothill.

Replacements: Rich Ford, Ben Cox, Harry Butland.

Weston RFC's Ross Chesher will make his 100th appearance for United at Nailsea & Backwell this Saturday. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Second row Ross Chesher, 31, will make his 100th appearance for Weston United on Saturday at Nailsea & Backwell, seven years after making his debut for the seconds in the 2014/15 season.

United are fourth in the Tribute Somerset Premier table while Nailsea & Backwell dropped off top spot after a narrow 28-27 defeat, their second league loss of the season, at Imperial, to be replaced in pole position by Hornets seconds.

The match ball for the game will have travelled 105km over 24 hours as former Nailsea & Backwell Tony Perfect undertakes the walk from his home in aid of Doddie Weir’s My Name’s Doddie Foundation.

Weir, who received an OBE in 2019 in the New Year Honours list, is one of rugby's most recognisable personalities.

During a successful playing career, he earned 61 caps for Scotland, represented the British & Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

A talented, committed, and athletic lock forward, Weir is now facing his biggest challenge as in June 2017, the Scot revealed he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

From the outset, Weir has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet incurable, disease.

You can donate via Perfect's Just Giving link - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tonyperfect.

Weston United: Ross Bennett (C); Mike McCarthy, Chris Young, Ollie Walrond, Hayden Main; Archie Tilsley, Jack Press; George Bamsey, Adam Fisher, Steve Donegan, Ross Chesher, Simon Hudson, Dan Meadon, Billy Kirk, Wilf Bright.

Replacements: Sam Bethell, James Matthews, Dan Beer.