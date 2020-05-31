Weston Badminton form MOT Centre to play in North Somerset Badminton League

Mot Centre Weston sit in third place in their first North Somerset Badminton League season Archant

Weston Badminton Club entered a brand new team and brand new sponsor into the North Somerset League this past season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MOT Centre, led by maestro tactician and motivational speaker Sebastian Rabura, Austin Hughes, James Bethell and Brian Poole had a very strong debut season.

The team are currently in third place in the men’s Division Three and sit 12 points behind Alton Wealth Management who are in a promotion place in second.

Weston still have two games left, in which there are 12 points available, against league leaders and confirmed champions Henbury and the unpredictable Chew Valley.

It is a solid achievement for the team who were put together with no real opportunity to practice and gel before the season started.

Thanks go to Daeton Harvey who made this team possible to run by providing sponsorship from The MOT Centre WSM.

In a twist of fate he ended up playing (for Alton wealth Management) against the team he sponsored which has got to be a first.