Advanced search

Weston Badminton form MOT Centre to play in North Somerset Badminton League

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 June 2020

Mot Centre Weston sit in third place in their first North Somerset Badminton League season

Mot Centre Weston sit in third place in their first North Somerset Badminton League season

Archant

Weston Badminton Club entered a brand new team and brand new sponsor into the North Somerset League this past season.

MOT Centre, led by maestro tactician and motivational speaker Sebastian Rabura, Austin Hughes, James Bethell and Brian Poole had a very strong debut season.

The team are currently in third place in the men’s Division Three and sit 12 points behind Alton Wealth Management who are in a promotion place in second.

Weston still have two games left, in which there are 12 points available, against league leaders and confirmed champions Henbury and the unpredictable Chew Valley.

It is a solid achievement for the team who were put together with no real opportunity to practice and gel before the season started.

Thanks go to Daeton Harvey who made this team possible to run by providing sponsorship from The MOT Centre WSM.

In a twist of fate he ended up playing (for Alton wealth Management) against the team he sponsored which has got to be a first.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

Have you seen this wanted man in Weston?

Benjamin Holt is wanted in connection with theft investigations by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Rubbish left on Weston beach by tourists cleared up by volunteers

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

Have you seen this wanted man in Weston?

Benjamin Holt is wanted in connection with theft investigations by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Rubbish left on Weston beach by tourists cleared up by volunteers

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Badminton form MOT Centre to play in North Somerset Badminton League

Mot Centre Weston sit in third place in their first North Somerset Badminton League season

Weston make promise to all supporters saying there will be no rise on ticket prices

Weston fans occupying a jam-packed North Stand at The Optima Stadium. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Weston Rugby Club complete historical campaign with a special virtual Awards Night

Weston held their end of season annual awards night on Zoom due to the country being in lockdown.

Online art festival pushes back entry deadline after celebrity backing

Amelia holding her first ever drawing.

Black Lives Matter protest to take place in Weston this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place this weekend.
Drive 24