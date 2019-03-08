Video

Brean Rally race scrapped after 22 years

Brean Rally at Brean Leisure Park. Archant

A popular motorsports event has been cancelled after its venue said it would no longer host it.

Brean Leisure Park has held a rally for more than 20 years, but the event has been axed.

Club Rallysport, which organised Brean Rally each year, said months of talks had been to no avail.

It said: "Brean Leisure Park, in its plans going forward, has concluded the provision of facilities within the park are no longer suitable for the running of the stage rally and therefore regret that it will no longer be able to host this event.

"Brean Leisure Park in conjunction with Club Rallysport West wish to express their sincere gratitude to the, organising teams, supporting clubs, officials, marshals, competitors, sponsors and advertisers for their tireless support over the past 22-year history of the 'rally in the park'."

The rally, held every January, first took place in 1997 but this year's race was cancelled three weeks before.