Will Burns looking to turn the heat up ahead of season opener at Donnington Park

Will Burns aims to make 2020 his year after consective second placed finishes. Archant

Will Burns will go into the 2020 Ginetta GT4 Supercup feeling as though he he has “unfinished business” following two second placed finishes in the 2016 and 2019 campaigns.

The new season is set to start this weekend at Donnington Park, five months after the first race was delayed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

“The circumstances around the world meant we were not able to compete,” said Burns.

“It’s been a long summer, I was wondering if I am able to compete or is it going to end up cancelling the whole event.

“These past two weeks we have been trying to get as much tests done as possible ready for the first round of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to it now, I know that I’ve got a good car beneath me and I have been doing it enough years now and hopefully I can go one better than I did last year and win the championship.”

With the coronavirus still around a number of safety measures have taken place including three mechanics working on the car, instead of six, limited people in the pit lane, everyone wearing a face mask in the paddock and drivers not allowed to go outside on the track when there are fans around.

Burns added: “I don’t think I have ever raced with no spectators. It’s going to be quite unusual, it’s going to almost feel like a test session.

“When you see all the crowd it makes you go that one gear faster. I just need not to get into a false sense of security thinking it’s only another test, whereas actually I am doing a race and it’s the real deal.”

After signing up for the British Touring Car Championships in 2017, Burns moved onto the British GT Championships 12 months later before coming back in 2019.

He added: “I have just got unfinished business to be honest. I just want to go one better and win it.

“I felt I did as much as I could last year, the person who beat me had been doing it for a couple of years.

“It was hard to move back into the championships and make an impact, to finish runners-up coming back into it from a spell out was a good result in my eyes.

“I will be one to watch going into this year and I have done enough laps in these cars before and this year all my competitors always look at my lap times.

“I just need to keep my head down and use all the resources that I have learned over the years and try to hit the ground running from the first round.”