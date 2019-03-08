Burns heads to Brands Hatch with title still up for grabs

Will Burns picked up two podiums to move seven points behind Championship leader Harry King Archant

Will Burns heads into the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season finale only seven points off the championship lead after securing a crucial pair of podium finishes during the penultimate meeting of the year at Silverstone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Burns in action at Silverstone Will Burns in action at Silverstone

The Somerset racer headed into the weekend on a superb run of eight consecutive podium finishes and kicked off the meeting in positive fashion on Friday as he finished second quickest in both free practice sessions.

On a slippery track on Saturday morning, Burns put in a strong performance behind the wheel of his Rob Boston Racing prepared Ginetta G55 to qualify third fastest before moving up to second position on lap one.

However it all went wrong on lap 10 when contact from behind sent him spinning round, before further issues later in the lap saw him finish in 19th overall and 11th in the Pro class.

The result also meant Burns would start 11th on the grid for race two that evening but the 29-year-old fired up from his earlier frustration immediately made his intentions clear as he gained four places in the opening seven laps before a safety car slowed things down.

Burns continued his charge through the field and after breaking into the top six, he was promoted to second after two drivers ahead of him received time penalties for track limit infringements.

His drive and podium result was a fitting way for Burns to reach the milestone of 100 races in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup, becoming only the sixth driver to become a centurion with a 45th career podium finish.

From fourth on the reverse grid, the Weston-based driver made a fast start in front of the live ITV4 television cameras to move into third on the opening lap.

From there, his sights were set on closing a three-second gap to his two title rivals ahead and he showed great pace throughout and posted the fastest lap of the race as he started to put pressure on Harry King.

After a superb pass into Luffield on the final lap, Burns slipped back at Brooklands but did enough to pick up his 14th podium finish of the season.

Burns heads into the season finale this weekend just seven points adrift of King in the overall standings, with three races remaining.

He said: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster weekend, so I'm going regroup and come back fighting at Brands Hatch.

"It's going to be close at the front, so I'm going there in maximum attack mode and I'll see what we can do."