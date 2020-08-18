Burns keeps heat on rivals with a close-fought pair of podiums at Brands Hatch

Will Burns picked up his two more podium finishes to continue his impressive start to the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Will Burns continued his impressive start to the 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season with a hard-fought pair of podium finishes at Brands Hatch.

Will Burns with one of his third place trophies at the Brand Hatch circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Will Burns with one of his third place trophies at the Brand Hatch circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

A quickfire start to the condensed 2020 season saw Burns back in action a week after the opening rounds at Donington Park, with confidence high after a best-ever weekend in the championship with two race wins and a second place finish in Leicestershire.

The two-time Ginetta GT4 SuperCup runner-up headed into the meeting with five podium finishes in his last six races at the scene of two title near-misses.

After an impressive display in qualifying, whch saw Burns miss out on pole by just 13 thousandths of a second, he made a fantastic launch off the line to pull close to the race leader as they streamed through the first two corners.

Unfortunately, being on the outside, he was eased off the track slightly and the loss of momentum led to him falling back to third position.

Will Burns had taken five podiums from his last six races at Brands Hatch before the weekend's races. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Will Burns had taken five podiums from his last six races at Brands Hatch before the weekend's races. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

As the race progressed, he pushed hard to try and regain his place, but he was all too aware of the importance of his tyres for Sunday’s two races and settled for third place to secure him the same grid position for race two.

Burns went on to maintain third place throughout that race before putting pressure on the second-placed driver but was unable to force an opportunity, a result which earned him a front row start for the reverse grid finale.

Maintaining second through an early safety car period, Burns mounted an assault on the lead after the restart but was shoved off the tarmac exiting Druids corner to drop back to fourth.

Determined to regain lost ground, the Weston-based driver produced a stunning switchback move through Paddock Hill Bend for third but luck was against him on this occasion as the red flags emerged almost immediately to bring the race to a premature end.

Will Burns in action on the Brands Hatch Circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Will Burns in action on the Brands Hatch Circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

With the result taken back to the last completed lap, Burns was classified in fourth place.

“It was one of those weekends where if I was a driver happy to settle for second place, I’d have come away with three podium finishes and the championship lead. I want to win, though, I challenged for the lead twice and both times it didn’t go my way,” said Burns.

“While that’s naturally frustrating, I still come away relatively happy. The Rob Boston Racing car was superb, we got a couple more podium finishes and I’m only five points off the top of the standings. There’s a long way to go in the season, so it’s all about getting more trophies next time out.”

The Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season continues at Oulton Park.