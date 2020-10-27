Burns on brink of title glory after Snetterton success as Brands Hatch finale looms

Will Burns in action at Snetterton

Weston’s Will Burns is on the verge of championship glory in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Super Cup after a win and second place finish at Snetterton.

Will Burns in action at Snetterton

Having enjoyed his best-ever weekend at Croft two weeks earlier, Burns headed to Norfolk in confident mood to tackle the technical 2.97-mile circuit in his Rob Boston Racing-prepared Ginetta G55 GT4.

After productive outings in wet and dry conditions during free practice, Burns had a blistering lap late in qualifying to secure a third pole position of the season.

And he took full advantage in the first race on Saturday, with a supreme drive seeing him claim a tapes-to-flag victory, despite a mechanical issue.

Overnight rain led to wet, greasy conditions on Sunday, and leading away from pole, it was soon clear Burns’ choice of tyres was not favourable and he was passed on the second lap.

Will Burns celebrates at Snetterton

As conditions improved, Burns was able to post the fastest lap of the race and cut the gap from four to one second at the front, only to run out of time and finish second.

The reverse grid draw for race three saw Burns start in fifth, in front of the live ITV4 cameras, and despite a strong start he was tagged into a spin by a rival.

He was able to get off the grass and back onto the track, quickly mounting a fightback from near the back of the field, before a short safety car period bunched the group and he finished fifth.

The 30-year-old heads to the last round at Brands Hatch on November 14-15 with a 43-point lead and needs just one finish in Kent to seal the title.

Burns said: “After taking the championship lead at Croft, this was all about strengthening our lead at the top of the standings and we did exactly that. Rob Boston Racing did an exceptional job and we’re in a good position heading into the season finale.

“Friday practice showed us we had great pace in the car across dry and wet conditions, which was perfect for the weekend ahead. Qualifying hasn’t always been my strong point in this championship, so I was delighted to have got another pole position.

“Scoring the race win in the opener was great and luck was definitely in my favour, as I’m not sure how the car made the finish to be honest. It was tricky conditions in race two and a bit of a tyre gamble. We came strong in the end and just needed a couple more laps to fight for the win.

“We got a bit more good luck in race three, as I could have easily been stuck in the mud after being spun round. To take a damaged car back to fifth place shows just how quick the package is that the team have given me. It’s all about being sensible and avoiding trouble at Brands Hatch now.”