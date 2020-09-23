Burns turns up heat to close on points lead With double Thruxton podium

Will Burns celebrates one of his podium finishes at Thruxton Circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Archant

Will Burns has moved to just three points shy of the summit of the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup championship standings after taking a hard-fought pair of second places finishes at Thruxton.

Will Burns has taken eight podium finishes on the Thruxton Circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Will Burns has taken eight podium finishes on the Thruxton Circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

On a circuit where Burns has recorded six consecutive podiums, including a double victory last year, he was immediately back on the leading pace around the fastest circuit on the calendar.

With his Rob Boston Racing prepared Ginetta G55 reaching speeds of over 140mph,to top the timesheets at the end of Friday’s two free practice sessions.

A dramatic start from third on the grid saw contact between the top two drivers on the opening lap causing both to retire from the race as Burns settled into second place through an early safety car period.

Knowing one his main title rivals was parked at the side of the track, Burns’ focus when the action restarted was on maintaining second place and collected a crucial haul of points ahead of Sunday’s two races.

Race two also started in dramatic fashion for Burns, as a driver came across the front of his car. Fortunately he was able to continue in fifth position, however severe damage to his wheel hampered his progress as the race continued.

Clinging on to the rear of a three-way battle for second place, a piece of opportunistic driving saw him dive down the inside of a rival at the complex late on to take fourth, a position he held to the finish.

The reverse grid for the final race of the weekend placed Burns back on the front row and a good start helped him maintain position through the early stages of the race.

The top four drivers ran nose-to-tail for a long spell, with Burns in the unenviable position of trying to attack and defend at the same time.

Breaking clear with the leader in the closing laps, he piled on the pressure but had to settle for second at the finish.

Burns’ seventh and eighth podium finishes of the season so far mean the former two-time GT4 SuperCup vice-champion is firmly in title contention heading into the final three rounds of the season, starting next month at Croft in North Yorkshire.

“I’ve always loved racing at Thruxton and this weekend was no exception. The races were as action-packed and hard-fought as ever, and to come away with a couple of podium finishes and having reduced my gap to the front from 25 points to three is very pleasing,” said Burns.

“It’s absolutely all to play for heading into the final eight races of the season, with all three of us at the top of the standings being capable of winning the title. I’m really looking forward to the final part of the season and will be giving it everything to emerge successful.”