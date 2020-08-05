Burns turning up the heat with early title lead after double Donington Success

Will Burns celebrates his best ever weekend after picking up 101 points from his three races at Donington. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Jakob Ebrey Photography

Will Burns emerged from the opening meeting of the 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season as the early championship leader courtesy of two race wins and a second place finish at Donington Park.

Will Burns will head to Brands Hatch as the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Championship Leader. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Will Burns will head to Brands Hatch as the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Championship Leader. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

After a near four-month delay to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burns was raring to go once the action got underway.

He headed to Donington with a strong track record at the circuit, with five podiums in his previous six GT4 SuperCup starts there.

The Weston-based racer got his weekend off to a positive start by qualifying second overall on Saturday and he took full advantage of the starting position in race one that afternoon, with a great exit out of the first corner allowing him to grab the race lead down the Craner Curves.

Burns, who has finished as the vice-champion in the series on two occasions, soaked up some pressure in the early laps before starting to edge clear at the front.

Will Burns celebrates one of his podium finishes at Donington. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Will Burns celebrates one of his podium finishes at Donington. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

From there, a composed drive netted him the opening win of the season with ease. It was a milestone success for Burns too, as he celebrated his 50th podium finish in the GT4 SuperCup.

More was to come on Sunday too, with a brilliant race two display seeing the 30-year-old convert pole position into a dominant lights-to-flag victory.

The reverse grid format for race three placed Burns fifth at the start but that didn’t faze him, with a starring performance in front of the live ITV4 cameras seeing the former BTCC driver fight his way through the competitive field to a superb second place finish.

That completed Burns’ best ever championship weekend, with a mammoth 101-point haul giving him the early advantage in the standings.

Will Burns picked up his 50th podium in the GT4 SuperCup at Donington. Picture; Jakob Ebrey Photography. Will Burns picked up his 50th podium in the GT4 SuperCup at Donington. Picture; Jakob Ebrey Photography.

The 2020 season continues this weekend, with three races around the world-famous Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit and Burns said: “I couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to the season. To come in at the opening weekend and walk away with my best ever set of results in the championship is awesome.

“Now we’ve set the benchmark we want to continue at that level going forwards.

“A huge amount of credit must go to Rob Boston Racing, who gave me a faultless car throughout the meeting. It did exactly what I wanted it to do and that gave me so much confidence on track. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and hopefully challenge for more wins this weekend.”