Weston's Will Burns recovers from 'complete madness' to secure podium spot at Croft

Will Burns on his way to a podium finish in North Yorkshire

Will Burns says last weekend 's meeting of the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup at Croft was 'complete madness'.

Will Burns with his second placed trophy after the meeting of the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup at Croft

After a seven-week break since his victory at Donington Park, Weston ace Burns headed to North Yorkshire for the third meeting of the season at the venue where he secured his first ever GT4 SuperCup podium finish back in 2014.

But despite positive tests at the circuit in pre-season, mechanical problems caused his Rob Boston Racing Ginetta G55 to lose crucial track time on Friday.

Saturday morning didn't fare much better as an electrical problem stopped the 28-year-old's session and, unable to complete a single fast lap, left Burns starting from the back of the grid.

"Complete madness of a weekend," he said. "Nothing had gone to plan at all, through no fault of the team.

Will Burns in action during the third meeting of the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup at Croft

"We had mechanical and electrical issues out of our control that cost us crucial running in free practice and then ruled us out of qualifying.

"It's frustrating to have not been able to get into a rhythm on crucial weekends like this and we were massively on the backfoot heading into the races."

Despite a torrential downpour, Burns produced a solid finsh as having started in eighth place, the Weston driver would make up four posistions to finish in the top four after an incident saw the race red-flagged and grid reset.

In front of a big trackside crowd and live ITV4 television cameras, the opening of the two races saw Burns make a stunning move around the outside into Tower corner early on to secure third place.

A time penalty from the winner saw the 2016 GT4 SuperCup vice-champion move into second place ahead of the second race.

Burns, who started from fifth on the reverse grid, seeked to move into the podium places on a wet circuit after more rain.

The Somerset racer would hold his position for the next two laps before debris from the previous BTCC race led to a front left puncture, but he got himself into the pits and despite a lap behind, came home in sixth place.

"Unfortunately some debris cost us the chance of another trophy in the final race," he said.

"We salvaged some points, though, which is crucial. Thanks to Rob Boston Racing for all their hard work, we're going to come back fighting at Oulton Park."