Burns picks up yet another podium spot at Oulton Park but is left feeling frustrated

Will Burns celebrates picking up his sixth podum of the season at Oulton Park.

Will Burns picked up his sixth podium finish of the 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season in a roller-coaster meeting at Oulton Park.

Weston's Will Burns in action at Oulton Park.

After five podiums in six races across the first two weekends of the month, Burns headed to Cheshire determined to continue his great start and add more silverware to his collection at a track where he has a good record.

Topping the time-sheets in free practice on Friday, Burns put in a dominant display in qualifying the next day on a drying circuit, posting a lap time almost three quarters of a second faster than anyone – a pole position margin almost unheard of in the one-make series.

Unfortunately Burns wasn’t able to take full advantage in the opening race that afternoon, with a slow launch dropping him to second at the start.

He settled into the position and looked to pressure the race leader as the race developed, but with overtaking notoriously difficult on the narrow circuit, Burns took no risks behind the wheel and produced a composed drive to the finish for some crucial points.

Will Burns continues the 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season at Thruxton on September 19/20.

The second race took place in front of the live ITV 4 cameras on Sunday, but Burns suffered a nightmare start as heading round the first corner, a car on his inside forced him off the circuit and across the grass.

Returning to the track in last place, a safety car period allowed him to head to the pits so grass could be removed from his grill to avoid over-heating.

Emerging at the rear of the pack again, he was fired up and determined to salvage as many points as possible, storming past drivers in the Am and Pro Am classes and two of his Pro rivals to claim sixth in class.

Those points mean the Cases Ltd, Eurocams and Absolute Plastering Services-backed driver remains third in the series and he said: “From a weekend that promised so much after free practice and qualifying, it’s immensely frustrating to have not finished with at least two podium finishes. Rob Boston Racing gave me a superb car and the pace was there for some top results.

“To post such a dominant pole in wet qualifying fills me with confidence as we head into the latter stages of the season, when we’re expecting a lot of rain. I’m hoping that’s going to be the time when my experience can give me an advantage.

“For a difficult weekend, we still came away with a good points haul that keeps us in touch at the top of the standings. There’s still a long way to go and after a busy start, it’s good we have a little break before the next rounds to reset and come back stronger.”

The 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup season continues next month at the fastest circuit in the UK, Thruxton.