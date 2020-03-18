Weston’s Will Burns targets Championship success in 2020 Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

Two-time Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup runner-up Will Burns is “delighted” to return to action in his quest to make it third time lucky as he mounts a title challenge in the British Touring Car Championship support series with Rob Boston Racing.

In 2019, after two years away, Burns, 29, enjoyed his best campaign of the series so far as he took the battle for the drivers’ title right down to the final race of the campaign – just as he had done in his last season in 2016.

Lining up with two-time champions Rob Boston Racing, Weston racer Burns made a statement of intent with a victory on the opening weekend of the season, before another success next time out at Donington Park made it clear he would be one-to-watch in the title battle.

A run of eight consecutive podium finishes took his tally to 19 overall in the middle of the season and included a stunning double victory at Thruxton and a fifth win of the campaign at Knockhill, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure title glory.

Burns, who races with the support of Cases Ltd, Eurocams and Absolute Plastering Services, is now ready to bounce back from that disappointment and once again challenge for the title this season in one of the most competitive one-make GT championships in the UK.

“I’m delighted to be competing in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup once again,” said Burns, who competed in the BTCC and British GT Championship inbetween his spells in the GT4 SuperCup.

“I really enjoy competing in what is a fantastic championship, with great racing on track and a high profile package to compete on in support of the BTCC.

“I definitely come into 2020 with unfinished business in the series. To twice take the title battle down to the final race of the season and miss out is agonising, and I’m determined to come back stronger and challenge for the title once again.

“Rob Boston Racing are the most successful team in championship history and a great group of people, so it was a no-brainer to run with them again. We’ve had a strong start in pre-season testing and we’re ready to hit the ground running at Donington Park.”

The 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup will be contested over eight weekends across the country in support of the KwikFit British Touring Car Championship.

2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

March 28/29 – Donington Park, Leicestershire – Rounds 1/2/3. April 11/12 – Brands Hatch Indy, Kent – Rounds 4/5/6. May 16/17 – Thruxton, Hampshire – Rounds 7/8/9. June 13/14 – Oulton Park, Cheshire – Rounds 10/11. July 25/26 – Snetterton, Norfolk – Rounds 12/13/14. August 15/16 – Croft, Yorkshire – Rounds 15/16/17. September 26/27 – Silverstone, Northants – Rounds 18/19/20. October 10/11 – Brands Hatch GP, Kent – Rounds 21/22/23. *all rounds to be confirmed.