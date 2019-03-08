Advanced search

Back-to-back podiums for Weston's Burns leave fellow drivers feeling heat of battle

PUBLISHED: 11:30 03 July 2019

Will Burns celebrating his third place finish at Oulton Park

Will Burns celebrating his third place finish at Oulton Park

Archant

Weston's Will Burns says coming away from last weekend's meeting at Oulton Park with a couple of podiums was a 'huge relief' which has kept him in the hunt for the Championship.

Will Burns in action for Rob Boston Racing Ginetta G55 at Oulton Park on his way to recording his 38th career GT4 SuperCup podium finishWill Burns in action for Rob Boston Racing Ginetta G55 at Oulton Park on his way to recording his 38th career GT4 SuperCup podium finish

Burns, who celebrated his 29th birthday over the weekend, continued his good start to the season with a podium finish in each of the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup races to take his total up to six in the fourth meeting this season.

However, a frustrating Saturday saw the Somerset driver end up in fifth during qualifying.

"I'm not entirely sure what happened in qualifying to be honest, the lap time just didn't come to me," he said.

"I knew it would therefore be tough in the races as overtaking is tricky at Oulton, but I was patient and took the opportunities when they presented themselves."

In the first of the two races at the Cheshire circuit, a strong start from Burns in his Rob Boston Racing Ginetta G55 saw him move up to fourth, after the driver ahead had an issue.

Burns eventually finished 0.122 seconds adrift of a podium, before being moved up to third after a late tracks limits penalty for the driver ahead of him.

During the second race in front of one of the biggest crowds of the season and the ITV4 cameras, Burns moved into first place.

However, an intermediate hit to the rear saw the 29-year-old having to settle for second.

"After the disappointing qualifying session on Saturday, to come away with a pair of podium finishes is a huge relief," he added.

"From fifth to third and then to second, we only moved forward across the weekend which is satisfying and shows the pace we have in the Rob Boston Racing car."

Second place ensured Burns's 38th career GT4 SuperCup podium finish, moving him into second place in the championship standings, 48 points off the lead, as the season heads into it's seven-week summer break.

"The podium finishes have kept us in the battle at the top of the championship standings," he said. "The leader has a healthy margin, but as we know from 2016 when I closed down a gap of over 100 points, anything can happen and I'm raring to go for the second half of the season."

The Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup will return to action in Thruxton, over the weekend of August 17-18.

