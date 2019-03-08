Wedmore's Cullen cannot wait for biggest race of career at Le Mans

Wedmore's Ryan Cullen is competing in the Le Mans 24 Hour event (pic United Autosports) Archant

Wedmore's Ryan Cullen is preparing for the biggest race of his career to date when he competes in the 87th Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend (June 15-16).

Cullen will be with the Anglo American team United Autosports who are fielding two Ligier JS P217s in the French endurance race, held on the Circuit de la Sarthe, which is made up of both race track and public roads.

It will be the first time Cullen has taken part in the famous race, although he is no stranger to 24-hour races, having been part of a winning team at the Rolex Datona 24 earlier in the year.

Cullen arrives at Le Mans as a promising rookie racing alongside Alex Brundle and Will Owen, both of whom have successful experience of the race.

And the three of them are expected to present a real challenge to the LMP2 category at one of the most famous races in the world.

Cullen and Brundle took part in the official test day at Le Mans recently, which gives the drivers and team a chance to set up their car.

And it proved a promising day with the pair finishing ninth after 80 laps. Cullen was satisfied with the test and is relishing his first Le Mans.

He said: "The test was really good. It was great to get the first laps done here.

"It was definitely an eye-opener being the first one out as it was quite low grip, but the afternoon was really good.

"I managed to do some race runs and get some decent pace in, which is a positive start. This is the highlight of the year if not my career for me and all I've been thinking about is doing the race and experiencing all aspects of it, the pit stops, racing in the dark, I really can't wait."

The 87th running of the famous Le Mans 24 Hours begins at 3pm (local time) this Saturday (June 15).