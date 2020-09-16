Cullen relishing 24 Hours of Le Mans return to race for first time with G-Drive APR

Ryan Cullen will race in G-Drive colours for the first time at 24 Hours of Le Mans. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography. Archant

Ryan Cullen is relishing the prospect of returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend in a G-Drive by Algarve Pro Racing entry partnered by previous winners Nick Tandy and Oliver Jarvis.

Ryan Cullen will race alongside Nick Tandy and Oliver Jarvis in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on the weekend of September 19/20. Picture: G Drive Ryan Cullen will race alongside Nick Tandy and Oliver Jarvis in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on the weekend of September 19/20. Picture: G Drive

The opportunity arose after the Automobile Club de l’Ouest offered an invitation to G-Drive, and it’s a chance Cullen is very grateful to the governing body for.

It will be a return to working with APR having completed a season with the team in the 2018 ELMS Championship and it gives the Irishman a chance to race in G-Drive colours for the first time.

Cullen said: “G-Drive is one of those teams I’ve always admired as they are a totally performance driven team. The combination of G-Drive run by APR will be superb.

“I’ve known Stewart and Sam for some time and respect their dedication and hard work in Motorsport, so I really understand the effort they have, and will continue to, put in to make this a successful campaign.”

Cullen also spoke of his delight to work with new teammates Tandy and Jarvis, adding: “I think our driver line-up is great and I will be looking to produce a performance similar to those they have produced in previous years in this super strong field of drivers.

“There is no disputing their credentials and Nick and Olly are winners at Le Mans. I will play my part, but sure I will learn from them in some way too. I don’t think we could have two better drivers for this car and were fortunate they were available.”

Cullen’s focus for this year has been on success in ELMS and Le Mans and during lockdown, the 29-year-old Cullen has trained harder than ever before at home, with Le Mans in mind, even converting a room into a gym.

“Having been at Le Mans last year I understand the fitness required. I’ve thought of nothing else so this deal finally coming together is perfect,” he said.

The G-Drive by Algarve announcement signifies a huge achievement in a year where the sport, teams and drivers have been affected dramatically by the global pandemic.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans has always been the main focus for Cullen’s 2020 season and securing a seat in a competitive team with strong driver line-up at the 11th hour will surely power the local driver to add to his Rolex Daytona victory in 2019.